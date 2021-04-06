Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

