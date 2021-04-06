Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $10,592,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

CASY opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.88 and a twelve month high of $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

