Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.30

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105.63 ($1.38), with a volume of 542239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

SGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £578.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000.

Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

