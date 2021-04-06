Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 15,660 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

