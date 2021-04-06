Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,621 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $489.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

