Stifel Financial Corp Buys 484 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

