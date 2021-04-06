Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,791 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 232.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.