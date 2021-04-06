Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

