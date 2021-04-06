Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.