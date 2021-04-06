Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

