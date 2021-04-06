Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

