Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,663 shares of company stock worth $65,348,147 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $691.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $663.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

