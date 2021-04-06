Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

