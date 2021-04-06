Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.