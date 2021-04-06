Strike Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.64 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $57.87 or 0.00098284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded flat against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $149.55 million and $14.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00757823 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029403 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

