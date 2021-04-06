SUN (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $305.52 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $211.32 million and approximately $305.52 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can now be bought for $42.75 or 0.00073479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,943,426 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.