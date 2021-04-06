Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.16 and last traded at $55.25. Approximately 74,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,987,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Specifically, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,319,137. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.