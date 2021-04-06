SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $153,834.77 and approximately $39.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,169,201 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.