Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 3.6%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. 114,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,365,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.