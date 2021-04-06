Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $243.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $123.35 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

