SVB Leerink Increases Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target to $6.00

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

GNCA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,221. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.