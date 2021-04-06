swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,600 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,057. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.