swisspartners Ltd. Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

