swisspartners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.4% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 16,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

