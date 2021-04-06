swisspartners Ltd. Invests $202,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,788,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. 154,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,330. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84.

