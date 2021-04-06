swisspartners Ltd. Invests $4.62 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.12. 187,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,205,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

