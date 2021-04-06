swisspartners Ltd. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 136,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 41,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.