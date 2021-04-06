swisspartners Ltd. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Momo accounts for 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Momo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Momo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Momo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Momo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,556. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

