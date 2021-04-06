Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sysco were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.