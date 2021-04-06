Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $76.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $339.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $342.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.83 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $402.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $4,410,394. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7,740.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

