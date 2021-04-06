Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

