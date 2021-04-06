Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $648,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

On Monday, January 25th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.52. The stock had a trading volume of 215,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,055,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

