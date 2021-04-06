Tamar Yehoshua Sells 49,082 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WORK opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,978,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

