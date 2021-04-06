Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 980,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

