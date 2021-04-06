Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

