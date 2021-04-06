Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,653 shares of company stock worth $5,822,998. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

