TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of TEL opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

