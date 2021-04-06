TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading 35.1% Higher This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $41.27 million and $513,219.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

