Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

