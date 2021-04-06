Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 41.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 47.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

