Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 116,823 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,823 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

