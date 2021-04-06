Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $573,541,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

