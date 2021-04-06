Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,131 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.