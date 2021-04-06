Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

