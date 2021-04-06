Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of WB opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.