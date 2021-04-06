Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,374 shares of company stock valued at $132,483,978 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

