Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.