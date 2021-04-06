Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 12,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 837,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Specifically, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $21,877,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,946,628 shares of company stock worth $97,238,724 over the last ninety days.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.