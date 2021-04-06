Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.97 Million

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $817.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.13 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 18,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,900. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -765.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

