Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce sales of $49.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $48.38 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

